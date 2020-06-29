All apartments in Wylie
Last updated January 30 2020

1205 Leeward Lane

1205 Leeward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Leeward Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Leeward Lane have any available units?
1205 Leeward Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1205 Leeward Lane have?
Some of 1205 Leeward Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Leeward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Leeward Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Leeward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Leeward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Leeward Lane offers parking.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Leeward Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane have a pool?
No, 1205 Leeward Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane have accessible units?
No, 1205 Leeward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Leeward Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Leeward Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Leeward Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

