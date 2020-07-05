120 Parkwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Outstanding floorplan! Four bedrooms with game room and office include hardwood floors, open kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and eat in kitchen. Master bedroom and bath with master bath garden tub and separate shower, walk-in closet on the first level. Three additional bedrooms, two baths and game room on the second level. Two car garage, nice size backyard overlooking greenery, jogging trail and playground. One small pet up to 35 pounds. Agent or tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information.