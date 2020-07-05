All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 12 Trails Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
12 Trails Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Trails Place

12 Trails Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Trails Pl, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice Condo community with spacious bedrooms, breakfast nook, and large living area, updated. Carport, and storage building. Fenced in patio area. Convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Trails Place have any available units?
12 Trails Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 12 Trails Place have?
Some of 12 Trails Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Trails Place currently offering any rent specials?
12 Trails Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Trails Place pet-friendly?
No, 12 Trails Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 12 Trails Place offer parking?
Yes, 12 Trails Place offers parking.
Does 12 Trails Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Trails Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Trails Place have a pool?
No, 12 Trails Place does not have a pool.
Does 12 Trails Place have accessible units?
No, 12 Trails Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Trails Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Trails Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Trails Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Trails Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District