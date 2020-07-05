All apartments in Wylie
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:08 PM

114 Liberty Drive

114 Liberty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Liberty Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Adorable 3 bed, 2.bath, 1,546 sq ft, 1 story home located in a great spot in Wylie! Great living room with an amazing brick fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and breakfast area. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Liberty Drive have any available units?
114 Liberty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 114 Liberty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Liberty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Liberty Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Liberty Drive is pet friendly.
Does 114 Liberty Drive offer parking?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not offer parking.
Does 114 Liberty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Liberty Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Liberty Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Liberty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Liberty Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Liberty Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

