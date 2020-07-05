114 Liberty Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*

Adorable 3 bed, 2.bath, 1,546 sq ft, 1 story home located in a great spot in Wylie! Great living room with an amazing brick fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and breakfast area. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.