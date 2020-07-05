1115 Old Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Attractive 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,512 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Living room with unique brick fireplace! Gorgeous wood floors throughout home. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and beautiful backsplash! Breakfast area with shelving. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub! Backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.