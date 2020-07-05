All apartments in Wylie
1114 Camelot Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:13 PM

1114 Camelot Drive

Location

1114 Camelot Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, well maintained and updated home in sought after Avalon Estates. Spacious interior floor plan features split bedrooms, formal dinning, formal living room-den. Open concept kitchen and living area, with beautiful tile floors, decorative lighting, and a eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated cabinetry, backsplash, appliances and more. Master bath features oversized separate shower, walk-in closet, dual vanities, and garden tub. Covered front porch, beautifully landscaped grounds in front and backyard. Large open patio for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Camelot Drive have any available units?
1114 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1114 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 1114 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 1114 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 1114 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Camelot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Camelot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

