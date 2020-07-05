1114 Camelot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained and updated home in sought after Avalon Estates. Spacious interior floor plan features split bedrooms, formal dinning, formal living room-den. Open concept kitchen and living area, with beautiful tile floors, decorative lighting, and a eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated cabinetry, backsplash, appliances and more. Master bath features oversized separate shower, walk-in closet, dual vanities, and garden tub. Covered front porch, beautifully landscaped grounds in front and backyard. Large open patio for entertainment.