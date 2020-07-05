1114 Camelot Drive

Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained and updated home in sought after Avalon Estates. Spacious interior floor plan features split bedrooms, formal dinning, formal living room-den. Open concept kitchen and living area, with beautiful tile floors, decorative lighting, and a eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated cabinetry, backsplash, appliances and more. Master bath features oversized separate shower, walk-in closet, dual vanities, and garden tub. Covered front porch, beautifully landscaped grounds in front and backyard. Large open patio for entertainment.