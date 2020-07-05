All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1110 Cedar Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1110 Cedar Lake Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 Cedar Lake Court

1110 Cedar Lake Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1110 Cedar Lake Ct, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, one story home, laminated wood floor, high ceiling,,vacant, owner repainted the whole house and garage. Plue new tiles at kitchen area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have any available units?
1110 Cedar Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have?
Some of 1110 Cedar Lake Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Cedar Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Cedar Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Cedar Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Cedar Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Cedar Lake Court offers parking.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Cedar Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have a pool?
No, 1110 Cedar Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 1110 Cedar Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Cedar Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Cedar Lake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Cedar Lake Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District