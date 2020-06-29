Sign Up
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM
11 Riverview Court
11 Riverview Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Riverview Court, Wylie, TX 75098
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two bedroom townhome in the heart of Wylie. Available for immediate occupany. Home includes two bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Large living area overlooks backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 11 Riverview Court have any available units?
11 Riverview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wylie, TX
.
Is 11 Riverview Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Riverview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Riverview Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Riverview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wylie
.
Does 11 Riverview Court offer parking?
No, 11 Riverview Court does not offer parking.
Does 11 Riverview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Riverview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Riverview Court have a pool?
No, 11 Riverview Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Riverview Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Riverview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Riverview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Riverview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Riverview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Riverview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
