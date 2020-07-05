Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
108 N 5th Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:37 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 N 5th Street
108 North 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
108 North 5th Street, Wylie, TX 75098
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Well kept, half duplex in well accredited Wylie ISD. Spacious bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Big kitchen area. Affordable housing in popular Wylie downtown area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 N 5th Street have any available units?
108 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wylie, TX
.
Is 108 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wylie
.
Does 108 N 5th Street offer parking?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 N 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
