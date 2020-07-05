All apartments in Wylie
108 N 5th Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:37 AM

108 N 5th Street

108 North 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 North 5th Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Well kept, half duplex in well accredited Wylie ISD. Spacious bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Big kitchen area. Affordable housing in popular Wylie downtown area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N 5th Street have any available units?
108 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 108 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 108 N 5th Street offer parking?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 N 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

