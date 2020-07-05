Beautiful updated home with open floor plan. Granite countertops. Located in popular Wylie ISD. Split bedrooms for parents who need space from the kids. Secluded street with extra privacy. Close to schools and shopping. Great price.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have any available units?
1000 Rockton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Rockton Drive have?
Some of 1000 Rockton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Rockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Rockton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.