Wylie, TX
1000 Rockton Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

1000 Rockton Drive

1000 Rockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Rockton Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated home with open floor plan. Granite countertops. Located in popular Wylie ISD. Split bedrooms for parents who need space from the kids. Secluded street with extra privacy. Close to schools and shopping. Great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Rockton Drive have any available units?
1000 Rockton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Rockton Drive have?
Some of 1000 Rockton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Rockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Rockton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Rockton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive offer parking?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have a pool?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Rockton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Rockton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Rockton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

