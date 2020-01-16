Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
98 Brookhollow Dr.
98 Brookhollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
98 Brookhollow Drive, Woodcreek, TX 78676
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy life on the golf course!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home is situated on the Quick Sand Golf Course in beautiful Wimberley! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have any available units?
98 Brookhollow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodcreek, TX
.
What amenities does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have?
Some of 98 Brookhollow Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 98 Brookhollow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
98 Brookhollow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Brookhollow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Brookhollow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 98 Brookhollow Dr. offers parking.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Brookhollow Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have a pool?
No, 98 Brookhollow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 98 Brookhollow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Brookhollow Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Brookhollow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 Brookhollow Dr. has units with air conditioning.
