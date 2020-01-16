98 Brookhollow Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy life on the golf course!! This gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home is situated on the Quick Sand Golf Course in beautiful Wimberley! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included!