All apartments in Woodcreek
Find more places like 9 Deerfield DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodcreek, TX
/
9 Deerfield DR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

9 Deerfield DR

9 Deerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9 Deerfield Drive, Woodcreek, TX 78676

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This unit has a fresh paint job and new carpet. Easy access to Winters Mill Parkway,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Deerfield DR have any available units?
9 Deerfield DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodcreek, TX.
Is 9 Deerfield DR currently offering any rent specials?
9 Deerfield DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Deerfield DR pet-friendly?
No, 9 Deerfield DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodcreek.
Does 9 Deerfield DR offer parking?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not offer parking.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have a pool?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have a pool.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have accessible units?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Deerfield DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
McQueeney, TXCibolo, TXTimberwood Park, TXSelma, TXMarble Falls, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXWindcrest, TXBrushy Creek, TXManor, TXCastle Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas