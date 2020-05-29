Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9 Deerfield DR
9 Deerfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9 Deerfield Drive, Woodcreek, TX 78676
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
This unit has a fresh paint job and new carpet. Easy access to Winters Mill Parkway,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 Deerfield DR have any available units?
9 Deerfield DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodcreek, TX
.
Is 9 Deerfield DR currently offering any rent specials?
9 Deerfield DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Deerfield DR pet-friendly?
No, 9 Deerfield DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodcreek
.
Does 9 Deerfield DR offer parking?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not offer parking.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have a pool?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have a pool.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have accessible units?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Deerfield DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Deerfield DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Deerfield DR does not have units with air conditioning.
