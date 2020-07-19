All apartments in Windcrest
5635 Walzem Rd

5635 Walzem Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218
Windcrest

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 LIVING AREAS, NEW PAINT, BEAUTIFULLY TILED FLOORS AND COUNTER TOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING AND CEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM. Cross to Walmart on Walzem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Walzem Rd have any available units?
5635 Walzem Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
Is 5635 Walzem Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Walzem Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Walzem Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5635 Walzem Rd offers parking.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd have a pool?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd have accessible units?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Walzem Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Walzem Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
