Home
/
Wimberley, TX
/
111 Mill Race Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 Mill Race Lane
111 Mill Race Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
111 Mill Race Lane, Wimberley, TX 78676
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Secluded and spacious country home in the heart of Wimberley within walking distance from downtown shops and restaurants. Utilities included in rent, except for electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have any available units?
111 Mill Race Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wimberley, TX
.
What amenities does 111 Mill Race Lane have?
Some of 111 Mill Race Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 111 Mill Race Lane currently offering any rent specials?
111 Mill Race Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Mill Race Lane pet-friendly?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wimberley
.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane offer parking?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane does not offer parking.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have a pool?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane does not have a pool.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have accessible units?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Mill Race Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Mill Race Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Mill Race Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
