All apartments in Wimberley
Find more places like 1020 CR 1492 Guest House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wimberley, TX
/
1020 CR 1492 Guest House
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

1020 CR 1492 Guest House

1020 County Road 1492 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wimberley
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1020 County Road 1492, Wimberley, TX 78676

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1020 CR 1492 Guest House Available 01/01/20 Guest House - Cute and spacious 1/1 guest house ready for immediate move in! Small pet negotiable. Open living and dining. Gorgeous bathroom with oversized shower and stackable washer and dryer

(RLNE5421671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have any available units?
1020 CR 1492 Guest House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimberley, TX.
Is 1020 CR 1492 Guest House currently offering any rent specials?
1020 CR 1492 Guest House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 CR 1492 Guest House pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House is pet friendly.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House offer parking?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not offer parking.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have a pool?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have a pool.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have accessible units?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcreek
16515 Ranch Road 12
Wimberley, TX 78676

Similar Pages

Wimberley 2 BedroomsWimberley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWimberley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wimberley Dog Friendly ApartmentsWimberley Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXHelotes, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX
Olmos Park, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas