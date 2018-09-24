1020 CR 1492 Guest House Available 01/01/20 Guest House - Cute and spacious 1/1 guest house ready for immediate move in! Small pet negotiable. Open living and dining. Gorgeous bathroom with oversized shower and stackable washer and dryer
(RLNE5421671)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have any available units?
1020 CR 1492 Guest House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wimberley, TX.
Is 1020 CR 1492 Guest House currently offering any rent specials?
1020 CR 1492 Guest House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 CR 1492 Guest House pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House is pet friendly.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House offer parking?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not offer parking.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have a pool?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have a pool.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have accessible units?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 CR 1492 Guest House have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 CR 1492 Guest House does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)