All apartments in Wilmer
Find more places like 324 Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmer, TX
/
324 Cedar Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:52 AM

324 Cedar Street

324 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

324 Cedar Street, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Wilmer has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Cedar Street have any available units?
324 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 324 Cedar Street have?
Some of 324 Cedar Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 324 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 324 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 324 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Cedar Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXForney, TXEnnis, TXDuncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXFate, TXMansfield, TXWylie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District