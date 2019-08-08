This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-1ga home in Wilmer has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 Cedar Street have any available units?
324 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 324 Cedar Street have?
Some of 324 Cedar Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.