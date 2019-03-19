Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wilmer
Find more places like 300 Redbud Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wilmer, TX
/
300 Redbud Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 Redbud Lane
300 Red Bud Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
300 Red Bud Ln, Wilmer, TX 75172
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Wilmer is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Redbud Lane have any available units?
300 Redbud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmer, TX
.
Is 300 Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Redbud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 300 Redbud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmer
.
Does 300 Redbud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 300 Redbud Lane offers parking.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Waxahachie, TX
DeSoto, TX
Forney, TX
Ennis, TX
Duncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Terrell, TX
Rowlett, TX
Rockwall, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Sachse, TX
Addison, TX
Fate, TX
Mansfield, TX
Wylie, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District