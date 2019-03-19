All apartments in Wilmer
300 Redbud Lane

300 Red Bud Ln · No Longer Available
Location

300 Red Bud Ln, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Wilmer is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Redbud Lane have any available units?
300 Redbud Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
Is 300 Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
300 Redbud Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
No, 300 Redbud Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 300 Redbud Lane offer parking?
Yes, 300 Redbud Lane offers parking.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have a pool?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Redbud Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Redbud Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

