Home
/
Wilmer, TX
/
216 Turning Tree Road
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:27 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
216 Turning Tree Road
216 Turning Tree Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
216 Turning Tree Road, Wilmer, TX 75172
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DONT MISS THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME, FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS OPEN CONCEPT WITH A NICE LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have any available units?
216 Turning Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmer, TX
.
Is 216 Turning Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
216 Turning Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Turning Tree Road pet-friendly?
No, 216 Turning Tree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmer
.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 216 Turning Tree Road offers parking.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Turning Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have a pool?
No, 216 Turning Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 216 Turning Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Turning Tree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Turning Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Turning Tree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
