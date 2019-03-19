All apartments in Wilmer
211 Wilmer Heights Drive

Location

211 Wilmer Heights Drive, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home in Wilmer is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have any available units?
211 Wilmer Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have?
Some of 211 Wilmer Heights Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Wilmer Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Wilmer Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Wilmer Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Wilmer Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Wilmer Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

