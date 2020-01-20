133 Driftwood Dr

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Wilmer is now available. This home features multiple living and dining areas, over sized bedrooms and a fireplace. Home is just 15 minutes to downtown Dallas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1OF7dNSwMH&env=production
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com