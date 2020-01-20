All apartments in Wilmer
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:23 PM

133 Driftwood Dr

133 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

133 Driftwood Drive, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Wilmer is now available. This home features multiple living and dining areas, over sized bedrooms and a fireplace. Home is just 15 minutes to downtown Dallas. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1OF7dNSwMH&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Driftwood Dr have any available units?
133 Driftwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
Is 133 Driftwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
133 Driftwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Driftwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr offer parking?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr have a pool?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Driftwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Driftwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

