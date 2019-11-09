Rent Calculator
1314 Dewberry Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:06 AM
1314 Dewberry Street
1314 Dewberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1314 Dewberry Street, Wilmer, TX 75172
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have any available units?
1314 Dewberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilmer, TX
.
Is 1314 Dewberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Dewberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Dewberry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilmer
.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street offer parking?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have a pool?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have accessible units?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Dewberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Dewberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
