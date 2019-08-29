All apartments in Wilmer
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM

107 S Pasture Ave

107 North Pasture Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 North Pasture Avenue, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom /2 Bath , 2 Car garage Brick Home, Front and Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S Pasture Ave have any available units?
107 S Pasture Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 107 S Pasture Ave have?
Some of 107 S Pasture Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S Pasture Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 S Pasture Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S Pasture Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 S Pasture Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmer.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 S Pasture Ave offers parking.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 S Pasture Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave have a pool?
No, 107 S Pasture Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 S Pasture Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 S Pasture Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 S Pasture Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 S Pasture Ave has units with air conditioning.

