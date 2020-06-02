All apartments in Willis
Find more places like 13836 Winding Path Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Willis, TX
/
13836 Winding Path Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:34 AM

13836 Winding Path Lane

13836 Winding Path Ln · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13836 Winding Path Ln, Willis, TX 77378

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,625.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have any available units?
13836 Winding Path Lane has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13836 Winding Path Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13836 Winding Path Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 Winding Path Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13836 Winding Path Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13836 Winding Path Lane does offer parking.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 Winding Path Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have a pool?
No, 13836 Winding Path Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have accessible units?
No, 13836 Winding Path Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13836 Winding Path Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13836 Winding Path Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13836 Winding Path Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13836 Winding Path Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TXTomball, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TXCrosby, TXMont Belvieu, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity