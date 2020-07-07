Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

427 High Tech Drive - Property Id: 322774



BRAND NEW UNIT never lived in! Old Mill Crossing Townhomes are convenient to everything in Georgetown. This gorgeous end unit has a downstairs master suite. Landlord provided appliances to include: refrigerator, washer/dryer, and blinds on all windows. Unit standard features include: Faux wood tile floors in most of ground floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage, private fenced yard, and covered patio w/fan. Community green-space with ponds, picnic area, grills, and walking trails.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/427-high-tech-dr-georgetown-tx/322774

