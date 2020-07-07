All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

427 High Tech Dr

427 High Tech Drive · (512) 931-9638
Location

427 High Tech Drive, Williamson County, TX 78626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1775 · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
427 High Tech Drive - Property Id: 322774

BRAND NEW UNIT never lived in! Old Mill Crossing Townhomes are convenient to everything in Georgetown. This gorgeous end unit has a downstairs master suite. Landlord provided appliances to include: refrigerator, washer/dryer, and blinds on all windows. Unit standard features include: Faux wood tile floors in most of ground floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage, private fenced yard, and covered patio w/fan. Community green-space with ponds, picnic area, grills, and walking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/427-high-tech-dr-georgetown-tx/322774
Property Id 322774

(RLNE5969394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 High Tech Dr have any available units?
427 High Tech Dr has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 High Tech Dr have?
Some of 427 High Tech Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 High Tech Dr currently offering any rent specials?
427 High Tech Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 High Tech Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 High Tech Dr is pet friendly.
Does 427 High Tech Dr offer parking?
Yes, 427 High Tech Dr offers parking.
Does 427 High Tech Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 High Tech Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 High Tech Dr have a pool?
No, 427 High Tech Dr does not have a pool.
Does 427 High Tech Dr have accessible units?
No, 427 High Tech Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 427 High Tech Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 High Tech Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 High Tech Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 High Tech Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
