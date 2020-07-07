427 High Tech Dr

Amenities
427 High Tech Drive
BRAND NEW UNIT never lived in! Old Mill Crossing Townhomes are convenient to everything in Georgetown. This gorgeous end unit has a downstairs master suite. Landlord provided appliances to include: refrigerator, washer/dryer, and blinds on all windows. Unit standard features include: Faux wood tile floors in most of ground floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, attached 2 car garage, private fenced yard, and covered patio w/fan. Community green-space with ponds, picnic area, grills, and walking trails.
