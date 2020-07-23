All apartments in Williamson County
Find more places like 411 High Tech Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamson County, TX
/
411 High Tech Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

411 High Tech Dr

411 High Tech Drive · (512) 931-9638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

411 High Tech Drive, Williamson County, TX 78626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
411 High Tech Drive - Property Id: 322788

BRAND NEW UNIT never lived in! Old Mill Crossing Townhomes are convenient to everything in Georgetown. This gorgeous end unit has a downstairs master suite. Landlord provided appliances to include: refrigerator, washer/dryer, and blinds on all windows. Unit standard features include: Faux wood tile floors in most of ground floor, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceiling fans, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, private fenced yard, and covered patio w/fan. Community green-space with ponds, picnic area, grills, and walking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/411-high-tech-dr-georgetown-tx/322788
Property Id 322788

(RLNE5969594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 High Tech Dr have any available units?
411 High Tech Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 High Tech Dr have?
Some of 411 High Tech Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 High Tech Dr currently offering any rent specials?
411 High Tech Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 High Tech Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 High Tech Dr is pet friendly.
Does 411 High Tech Dr offer parking?
Yes, 411 High Tech Dr offers parking.
Does 411 High Tech Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 High Tech Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 High Tech Dr have a pool?
No, 411 High Tech Dr does not have a pool.
Does 411 High Tech Dr have accessible units?
No, 411 High Tech Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 411 High Tech Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 High Tech Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 High Tech Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 High Tech Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 411 High Tech Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLago Vista, TXTaylor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Belton, TXBee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXHarker Heights, TXBurnet, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TXMarble Falls, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity