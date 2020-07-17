All apartments in Williamson County
401 Norcia LOOP

401 Norcia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

401 Norcia Loop, Williamson County, TX 78642

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area. Master suite boasts separate access to screened in porch, frameless shower w/ pebble flooring & walk-in closet w/ custom shelving/storage. Great outdoor living w/ fire pit, deck & screened patio. Community pool, park, sport courts & more. Highly rated schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Norcia LOOP have any available units?
401 Norcia LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 401 Norcia LOOP have?
Some of 401 Norcia LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Norcia LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
401 Norcia LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Norcia LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 401 Norcia LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 401 Norcia LOOP offers parking.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Norcia LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 401 Norcia LOOP has a pool.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP have accessible units?
Yes, 401 Norcia LOOP has accessible units.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Norcia LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Norcia LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Norcia LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
