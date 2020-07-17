401 Norcia LOOP

Amenities
Beautiful & spacious single story home! Open floor plan w/ amazing storage & plantation shutters throughout. Main living features wood flooring, built-in entertainment enter, large center kitchen island & built-in bench seating in dining area. Master suite boasts separate access to screened in porch, frameless shower w/ pebble flooring & walk-in closet w/ custom shelving/storage. Great outdoor living w/ fire pit, deck & screened patio. Community pool, park, sport courts & more. Highly rated schools!