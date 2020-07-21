Beautiful 4 bedroom home completly updated thru-out. 4th bedroom can also be used as an office with glass doors and seperate door to hallway. Cathedral Ceilings in Living. All rooms have ceiling fans. Granite Counters in Kitchen with center Island and build-in microwave and refrig. Garage door opener and is plumbed for water softer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 J E Brown LN have any available units?
213 J E Brown LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 213 J E Brown LN have?
Some of 213 J E Brown LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 J E Brown LN currently offering any rent specials?
213 J E Brown LN is not currently offering any rent specials.