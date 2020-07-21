All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

213 J E Brown LN

213 J E Brown Ln · No Longer Available
Location

213 J E Brown Ln, Williamson County, TX 76537

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home completly updated thru-out. 4th bedroom can also be used as an office with glass doors and seperate door to hallway. Cathedral Ceilings in Living. All rooms have ceiling fans. Granite Counters in Kitchen with center Island and build-in microwave and refrig. Garage door opener and is plumbed for water softer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 J E Brown LN have any available units?
213 J E Brown LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 213 J E Brown LN have?
Some of 213 J E Brown LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 J E Brown LN currently offering any rent specials?
213 J E Brown LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 J E Brown LN pet-friendly?
No, 213 J E Brown LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 213 J E Brown LN offer parking?
Yes, 213 J E Brown LN offers parking.
Does 213 J E Brown LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 J E Brown LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 J E Brown LN have a pool?
No, 213 J E Brown LN does not have a pool.
Does 213 J E Brown LN have accessible units?
No, 213 J E Brown LN does not have accessible units.
Does 213 J E Brown LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 J E Brown LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 J E Brown LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 J E Brown LN does not have units with air conditioning.
