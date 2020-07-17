Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room. Master suite features garden tub and sep shower, his and hers vanity, and oversized walk-in. Dedicated office. Laundry room with cabinets and front loading washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. 3 car tandem garage.

Round Rock ISD. Great location close to outlet mall, IKEA, Seton Hospital and schools. Resident's Club with pools, fitness center & sport courts.

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.



