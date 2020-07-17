All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:26 AM

2108 Asbury Park Dr.

2108 Asbury Park Drive · (512) 736-3164
Location

2108 Asbury Park Drive, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Asbury Park Dr. · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2856 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2108 Asbury Park Dr. Available 06/06/20 Teravista amenities! - Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, (fridge stays), gas cook top, breakfast bar and open family room. Master suite features garden tub and sep shower, his and hers vanity, and oversized walk-in. Dedicated office. Laundry room with cabinets and front loading washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. 3 car tandem garage.
Round Rock ISD. Great location close to outlet mall, IKEA, Seton Hospital and schools. Resident's Club with pools, fitness center & sport courts.
Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and good credit Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

(RLNE1875466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

