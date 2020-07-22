1834 White Indigo Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom open floorplan close to stores and schools. No carpet. Fully remodeled a few years so look/feel like new home. No backyard neighbor.



(RLNE5690606)