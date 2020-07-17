1807 Prairie Star LN

Amenities
AVAILABLE! Recently renovated 4/2 bath home in an excellent RR location! Quiet subdivision, walking distance to nearby middle/high schools, close proximity to HEB, restaurants etc. High ceilings, natural light, and functional, open layout with master located separately from secondary bedrooms. New appliances, blinds, flooring, paint, closet doors, and garage door opener! Beautiful trees and a private fenced yard. Access to the Community pool and tennis courts! Pets considered at landlord's discretion.