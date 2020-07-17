All apartments in Williamson County
1807 Prairie Star LN
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:22 PM

1807 Prairie Star LN

1807 Prairie Star Lane · (512) 966-9936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1807 Prairie Star Lane, Williamson County, TX 78664
Meadows at Chandler Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE! Recently renovated 4/2 bath home in an excellent RR location! Quiet subdivision, walking distance to nearby middle/high schools, close proximity to HEB, restaurants etc. High ceilings, natural light, and functional, open layout with master located separately from secondary bedrooms. New appliances, blinds, flooring, paint, closet doors, and garage door opener! Beautiful trees and a private fenced yard. Access to the Community pool and tennis courts! Pets considered at landlord's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have any available units?
1807 Prairie Star LN has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 Prairie Star LN have?
Some of 1807 Prairie Star LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Prairie Star LN currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Prairie Star LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Prairie Star LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Star LN is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Star LN offers parking.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Prairie Star LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have a pool?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Star LN has a pool.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have accessible units?
No, 1807 Prairie Star LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Prairie Star LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Prairie Star LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Prairie Star LN does not have units with air conditioning.
