1423 Lamb Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:25 AM

1423 Lamb Drive

1423 East Lamb Street · (817) 403-1149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1423 East Lamb Street, Williamson County, TX 76530

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1901 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New energy efficient, URBAN DESIGN Townhome. Enjoy maintenance free living in a great location in a prime area of Plano with easy access to Hwy 75, PGBT and DART. Features include a open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, center island, breakfast bar, pantry, SS appliances including FRIDGE. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, walk in storage and a powder room. Upstairs features a laundry room with cabinet, countertop and drying rod, master bedroom offers a ensuite bathrm with separate vanities and a walk-in closet. Second bedrm offers a ensuite bathrm and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this Brand New Townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Lamb Drive have any available units?
1423 Lamb Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1423 Lamb Drive have?
Some of 1423 Lamb Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Lamb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Lamb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Lamb Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Lamb Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Lamb Drive offers parking.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Lamb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive have a pool?
No, 1423 Lamb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive have accessible units?
No, 1423 Lamb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1423 Lamb Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Lamb Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Lamb Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
