1423 Lamb Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Brand New energy efficient, URBAN DESIGN Townhome. Enjoy maintenance free living in a great location in a prime area of Plano with easy access to Hwy 75, PGBT and DART. Features include a open floor plan, high ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, center island, breakfast bar, pantry, SS appliances including FRIDGE. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, walk in storage and a powder room. Upstairs features a laundry room with cabinet, countertop and drying rod, master bedroom offers a ensuite bathrm with separate vanities and a walk-in closet. Second bedrm offers a ensuite bathrm and walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this Brand New Townhome!