Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

This is a nice 4 bedroom DR Horton two story with a fenced back yard, granite counter tops ,2 1/2 baths , outside storage building, 2 car garage in Sonterra. The area has a swimming pool, playground and more. Conveniently located in Jarrell half way between Georgetown and Temple. 30 minutes from Fort Hood. Live in a very nice neighborhood without the big city congestion Easy to show....just go. Combo lock box . Call LA for code.