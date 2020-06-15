Chesterfield House Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211



Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8

Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air. Barbecue grills for tenants to use, one covered parking per apartment, gated community, with a laundry on site open 24 hours and a swimming pool. New this year pets allowed cats only sorry no dogs, non refundable pet deposit of $500 per pet required, restrictions apply see management for details.

$150 Security Deposit for upstairs units $250 deposit for downstairs units. Application fee $30 per person over 18 or $40 for married couples. Now accepting pets, Cats only $500 non refundable deposit per cat limit 2 per unit.

Restrictions apply see management for details. Section 8 accepted. Call 940-285-5287 Apply online at www.mimsproperty.com