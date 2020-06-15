All apartments in Wichita Falls
Chesterfield House Apartments

906 Grant St · (940) 285-5287
Location

906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211

Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8
Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air. Barbecue grills for tenants to use, one covered parking per apartment, gated community, with a laundry on site open 24 hours and a swimming pool. New this year pets allowed cats only sorry no dogs, non refundable pet deposit of $500 per pet required, restrictions apply see management for details.
$150 Security Deposit for upstairs units $250 deposit for downstairs units. Application fee $30 per person over 18 or $40 for married couples. Now accepting pets, Cats only $500 non refundable deposit per cat limit 2 per unit.
Restrictions apply see management for details. Section 8 accepted. Call 940-285-5287 Apply online at www.mimsproperty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

