Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wichita Falls
Find more places like 4714 PRISCILLA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wichita Falls, TX
/
4714 PRISCILLA LANE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4714 PRISCILLA LANE
4714 Priscilla Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wichita Falls
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
4714 Priscilla Ln, Wichita Falls, TX 76306
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home adjoining Sheppard AFB. Recently painted interior, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, remodeled bath, oven. Heat & A/C replaced 2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have any available units?
4714 PRISCILLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita Falls, TX
.
What amenities does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have?
Some of 4714 PRISCILLA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4714 PRISCILLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4714 PRISCILLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 PRISCILLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wichita Falls
.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE offers parking.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have a pool?
No, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 PRISCILLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4714 PRISCILLA LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Similar Pages
Wichita Falls 3 Bedrooms
Wichita Falls Apartments with Parking
Wichita Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Wichita Falls Luxury Places
Wichita Falls Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lawton, OK
Duncan, OK
Bowie, TX
Iowa Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Cameron University