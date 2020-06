Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in a great area. This home has a greenbelt in front of it that has a park area and Tennis Courts! The Home has a floor to ceiling brick fireplace in the living room. New wood laminate floors in living room and kitchen. Ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms. There is a large pantry in the Kitchen. All rooms have a ceiling fan in them. Large backyard and it even has a cement pad poured that is equipped with an electric plug. There is also a storage shed in the backyard with a doggie door. The garage has an automatic garage door opener. This home is in the HIGHLY RATED West Foundation School District.