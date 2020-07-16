Nice 2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1 car garage duplex. New carpet. Nice kitchen, breakfast bar, refrigerator included. One car garage. Close to schools. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $900/mo for a 12 month lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE have any available units?
3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita Falls, TX.
What amenities does 3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.