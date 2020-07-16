All apartments in Wichita Falls
3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
3017 1/2 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE

3017 1/2 Cunningham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3017 1/2 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bed/ 2 bath/ 1 car garage duplex. New carpet. Nice kitchen, breakfast bar, refrigerator included. One car garage. Close to schools. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $900/mo for a 12 month lease. Security deposit is equal to one months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

