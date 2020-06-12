/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #1203
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
Aria Village 1203 - Be the first to live in this fresh two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
167 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
The Highlands
9 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$732
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
24 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
973 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$943
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1040 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$884
950 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$981
1062 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
