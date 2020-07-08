Sign Up
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9320 Gabriella Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 PM
9320 Gabriella Drive
9320 Gabriella Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9320 Gabriella Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 4 bedroom two bath home with easy access to Fort Worth and Weatherford. Open concept from Kitchen to Living area. Nice covered front porch with room for chairs and a table. Nice sized lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have any available units?
9320 Gabriella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Settlement, TX
.
What amenities does 9320 Gabriella Drive have?
Some of 9320 Gabriella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9320 Gabriella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Gabriella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Gabriella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Settlement
.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9320 Gabriella Drive offers parking.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have a pool?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have accessible units?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 Gabriella Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
