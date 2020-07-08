All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like
9320 Gabriella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9320 Gabriella Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 PM

9320 Gabriella Drive

9320 Gabriella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9320 Gabriella Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept 4 bedroom two bath home with easy access to Fort Worth and Weatherford. Open concept from Kitchen to Living area. Nice covered front porch with room for chairs and a table. Nice sized lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have any available units?
9320 Gabriella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9320 Gabriella Drive have?
Some of 9320 Gabriella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Gabriella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Gabriella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Gabriella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9320 Gabriella Drive offers parking.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have a pool?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have accessible units?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 Gabriella Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 Gabriella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 Gabriella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 BedroomsWhite Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Dog Friendly ApartmentsWhite Settlement Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas