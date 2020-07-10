Rent Calculator
9312 Jason Court
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:11 AM
9312 Jason Court
9312 Jason Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9312 Jason Court, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9312 Jason Court have any available units?
9312 Jason Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Settlement, TX
.
What amenities does 9312 Jason Court have?
Some of 9312 Jason Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9312 Jason Court currently offering any rent specials?
9312 Jason Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 Jason Court pet-friendly?
No, 9312 Jason Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Settlement
.
Does 9312 Jason Court offer parking?
Yes, 9312 Jason Court offers parking.
Does 9312 Jason Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 Jason Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 Jason Court have a pool?
No, 9312 Jason Court does not have a pool.
Does 9312 Jason Court have accessible units?
No, 9312 Jason Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 Jason Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9312 Jason Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 Jason Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9312 Jason Court does not have units with air conditioning.
