9308 Marilyn Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9308 Marilyn Court

9308 Marilyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Marilyn Court, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Marilyn Court have any available units?
9308 Marilyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9308 Marilyn Court have?
Some of 9308 Marilyn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Marilyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Marilyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Marilyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Marilyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Marilyn Court offers parking.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Marilyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court have a pool?
No, 9308 Marilyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court have accessible units?
No, 9308 Marilyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Marilyn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Marilyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 Marilyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

