All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 9308 Lisa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
White Settlement, TX
9308 Lisa Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
9308 Lisa Court
9308 Lisa Court
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9308 Lisa Court, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9308 Lisa Court have any available units?
9308 Lisa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
White Settlement, TX
.
What amenities does 9308 Lisa Court have?
Some of 9308 Lisa Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9308 Lisa Court currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Lisa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Lisa Court pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Lisa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in White Settlement
.
Does 9308 Lisa Court offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Lisa Court offers parking.
Does 9308 Lisa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Lisa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Lisa Court have a pool?
No, 9308 Lisa Court does not have a pool.
Does 9308 Lisa Court have accessible units?
No, 9308 Lisa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Lisa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9308 Lisa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9308 Lisa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9308 Lisa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
