All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 9116 Rowland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9116 Rowland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9116 Rowland Drive

9116 Rowland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9116 Rowland Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Rowland Drive have any available units?
9116 Rowland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
Is 9116 Rowland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Rowland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Rowland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive offer parking?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive have a pool?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Rowland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Rowland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas