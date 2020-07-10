All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

9024 Rowland Drive

9024 Rowland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9024 Rowland Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOTS OF BEDROOMS * 2018 INTERIOR PAINT * 2018 WOOD-LOOK FLOORING * 2017 AIR CONDITIONER * 2018 GAS RANGE * 2018 DISHWASHER * 2018 DISPOSAL * LARGE YARD * 2 CAR COVERED CARPORT * GREAT LOCATION-CONVENIENT TO 820 LOOP * TENANT REQUIREMENTS ARE 600 CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM AND 3300+ MONTHLY GROSS INCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9024 Rowland Drive have any available units?
9024 Rowland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9024 Rowland Drive have?
Some of 9024 Rowland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9024 Rowland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Rowland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Rowland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive offers parking.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have a pool?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive has units with air conditioning.

