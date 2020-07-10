Rent Calculator
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9024 Rowland Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9024 Rowland Drive
9024 Rowland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9024 Rowland Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOTS OF BEDROOMS * 2018 INTERIOR PAINT * 2018 WOOD-LOOK FLOORING * 2017 AIR CONDITIONER * 2018 GAS RANGE * 2018 DISHWASHER * 2018 DISPOSAL * LARGE YARD * 2 CAR COVERED CARPORT * GREAT LOCATION-CONVENIENT TO 820 LOOP * TENANT REQUIREMENTS ARE 600 CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM AND 3300+ MONTHLY GROSS INCOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have any available units?
9024 Rowland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
White Settlement, TX
.
What amenities does 9024 Rowland Drive have?
Some of 9024 Rowland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 9024 Rowland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9024 Rowland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9024 Rowland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in White Settlement
.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive offers parking.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have a pool?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9024 Rowland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9024 Rowland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9024 Rowland Drive has units with air conditioning.
