Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
9020 Rowland Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:30 AM

9020 Rowland Drive

9020 Rowland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Rowland Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Property available 9-17-19. Adorable 4-2 home in White Settlement! Neutral paint, newer appliances, beautiful floors, decorative lighting, huge backyard and more! Hang out and relax on this large covered porch! Nice family room with tall ceilings has pretty laminate flooring. Lovely dining room has French doors, chandelier and views to the backyard. Bright kitchen has oak cabinets, electric appliances and ample space. Full size utility room has built-in cabinet for extra storage. Other features include a spacious master suite with private bath, nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with storage wall, roomy closets, ceiling fans, light & bright throughout. Welcome home! Easy access to highways, near Lake Worth!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Rowland Drive have any available units?
9020 Rowland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9020 Rowland Drive have?
Some of 9020 Rowland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Rowland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Rowland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Rowland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9020 Rowland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9020 Rowland Drive offers parking.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Rowland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive have a pool?
No, 9020 Rowland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9020 Rowland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9020 Rowland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Rowland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 Rowland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

