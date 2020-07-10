9020 Rowland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Property available 9-17-19. Adorable 4-2 home in White Settlement! Neutral paint, newer appliances, beautiful floors, decorative lighting, huge backyard and more! Hang out and relax on this large covered porch! Nice family room with tall ceilings has pretty laminate flooring. Lovely dining room has French doors, chandelier and views to the backyard. Bright kitchen has oak cabinets, electric appliances and ample space. Full size utility room has built-in cabinet for extra storage. Other features include a spacious master suite with private bath, nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with storage wall, roomy closets, ceiling fans, light & bright throughout. Welcome home! Easy access to highways, near Lake Worth!