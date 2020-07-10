8848 Kate St

Amenities

Cozy 3 Bedroom Home in White Settlement - Cozy 3 bedroom on oversized lot not lacking any charm. Beautiful dark laminate wood floors greet you at the front door, and continue throughout the home. Open kitchen boasts a modern look, offering white cabinets accented by dark granite counter tops and black appliances. Spacious dining area sits just off the kitchen. 2 car garage, plus 2 additional covered parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE4660711)