Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:41 AM

8825 Easley St

8825 Easley Street · No Longer Available
Location

8825 Easley Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-1ga home in White Settlement has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Easley St have any available units?
8825 Easley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8825 Easley St have?
Some of 8825 Easley St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 Easley St currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Easley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Easley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8825 Easley St is pet friendly.
Does 8825 Easley St offer parking?
Yes, 8825 Easley St offers parking.
Does 8825 Easley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8825 Easley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Easley St have a pool?
No, 8825 Easley St does not have a pool.
Does 8825 Easley St have accessible units?
No, 8825 Easley St does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Easley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8825 Easley St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 Easley St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8825 Easley St has units with air conditioning.

