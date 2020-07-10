All apartments in White Settlement
8508 Pemberton Court
Last updated October 30 2019 at 8:20 AM

8508 Pemberton Court

8508 Pemberton Court · No Longer Available
Location

8508 Pemberton Court, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 bath featuring sunroom, rock fireplace in step down living room with garage conversion to utility room and workspace located in popular area of White Settlement. Close to 2 major freeways, shopping and entrainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 Pemberton Court have any available units?
8508 Pemberton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8508 Pemberton Court have?
Some of 8508 Pemberton Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 Pemberton Court currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Pemberton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 Pemberton Court pet-friendly?
No, 8508 Pemberton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court offer parking?
Yes, 8508 Pemberton Court offers parking.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 Pemberton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have a pool?
No, 8508 Pemberton Court does not have a pool.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have accessible units?
No, 8508 Pemberton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 Pemberton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 Pemberton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

