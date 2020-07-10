8508 Pemberton Court, White Settlement, TX 76108 Meadow Park
3 Bedroom, 1 bath featuring sunroom, rock fireplace in step down living room with garage conversion to utility room and workspace located in popular area of White Settlement. Close to 2 major freeways, shopping and entrainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8508 Pemberton Court have any available units?
8508 Pemberton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8508 Pemberton Court have?
Some of 8508 Pemberton Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 Pemberton Court currently offering any rent specials?
8508 Pemberton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.