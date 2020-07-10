All apartments in White Settlement
8430 Del Mar

8430 Delmar St · No Longer Available
Location

8430 Delmar St, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home --- Wood look vinyl floors throughout! Upgraded black appliances included! Full size w/d connections and a 3 car garage with extra storage. Great Location near Lockheed and JRB! Minutes from I-820

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 Del Mar have any available units?
8430 Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8430 Del Mar have?
Some of 8430 Del Mar's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
8430 Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 8430 Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 8430 Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 8430 Del Mar offers parking.
Does 8430 Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8430 Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 Del Mar have a pool?
No, 8430 Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 8430 Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 8430 Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8430 Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8430 Del Mar has units with air conditioning.

