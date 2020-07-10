8424 Jay Street

Amenities

Well-Maintained Brick 2-story Duplex in White Settlement. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, wood-like vinyl plank, 2 inch blinds, updated lighting. Open floor plan. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar with Stainless Appliances, and dining area. Wood-look vinyl plank for easy maintenance in living, dining, kitchen, entry and half bath. All bedrooms and 2 Full baths are located upstairs. Large master bedroom with lots of light, walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Yard features a sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage. Separate utility. Lease price includes front yard lawn maintenance. Tenant to verify all information.