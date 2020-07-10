All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

8424 Jay Street

8424 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

8424 Jay Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-Maintained Brick 2-story Duplex in White Settlement. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, wood-like vinyl plank, 2 inch blinds, updated lighting. Open floor plan. Spacious living room, kitchen with breakfast bar with Stainless Appliances, and dining area. Wood-look vinyl plank for easy maintenance in living, dining, kitchen, entry and half bath. All bedrooms and 2 Full baths are located upstairs. Large master bedroom with lots of light, walk-in closet and private bath. Additional bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Private fenced back yard. Yard features a sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage. Separate utility. Lease price includes front yard lawn maintenance. Tenant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Jay Street have any available units?
8424 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8424 Jay Street have?
Some of 8424 Jay Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 8424 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8424 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 8424 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 8424 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 8424 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8424 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

