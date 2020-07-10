All apartments in White Settlement
Find more places like 8422 Jay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Settlement, TX
/
8422 Jay Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:50 PM

8422 Jay Street

8422 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Settlement
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8422 Jay Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a three bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage is a gorgeous duplex. All bedrooms are up with new carpet, down stairs had stained concrete floors. Small fenced yard. minutes from Lockhead and NAS JRB. Tenant to verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Jay Street have any available units?
8422 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8422 Jay Street have?
Some of 8422 Jay Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Jay Street pet-friendly?
No, 8422 Jay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8422 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 8422 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 8422 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Jay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 8422 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 8422 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 Jay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 Jay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr
White Settlement, TX 76108
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy
White Settlement, TX 76108

Similar Pages

White Settlement 1 BedroomsWhite Settlement 2 Bedrooms
White Settlement Apartments with BalconyWhite Settlement Apartments with Hardwood Floors
White Settlement Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TX
Roanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas