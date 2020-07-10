This is a three bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage is a gorgeous duplex. All bedrooms are up with new carpet, down stairs had stained concrete floors. Small fenced yard. minutes from Lockhead and NAS JRB. Tenant to verify schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8422 Jay Street have any available units?
8422 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8422 Jay Street have?
Some of 8422 Jay Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.